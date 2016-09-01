Mozilla Switzerland Community Meetup 2017

Posted by Michael Kohler in Mozilla, MozillaCH, MozillaParticipation, mozillareps

On the 28th of January we, the Mozilla Switzerland, community held another community meetup to organize ourselves for the next few months in 2017.

We did a start/stop/continue analysis of our work in 2016. Here’s the result:

With that in mind, we came up with a few goals for the first half of the year. Since we all agreed on stopping to do unrealistic goals we focused on the most voted ones from above. Of course this doesn’t mean that we will only do those, so everyone is encouraged to also do their own initiatives and we will still have our monthly meetups to bring topics forward.

These are our goals for the first half of 2017. Our motto is: Complete goals and do more instead of running after goal completion and not succeed like we did in the past year.

Experiment: Organize Bootcamp/Barcamp style conference (community proposes talks and votes on them to be done at the beginning) with a broader Web topic. If successful this can be done more frequently and maybe even be adapted to fit into an evening, or be expanded to two days. Our hypothesis is that this brings in more interested people than the talks we regularly organize without clear call-to-action. Owner: Marc and Michael

We continue to ask Mozilla to make its decision process more transparent, so community members can feel more involved. This was a major concern during our community meetup. This goal is not fully defined and we will work together to phrase our scope accordingly. Also this goal definition is a “working draft”, therefore not perfectly phrased. Owner: Gion-Andri

All currently used communication channels are clearly listed on mozilla.ch (above the fold , in the fanc y squares )

Our new Twitter tool is in place and functional and the primary Twitter client which enables all of our community to send tweets.

Experiment: Create Telegram channel Hypothesis: Discussion happens between more than 2 persons



Non-primary goals, we will keep in mind but are not phrased as official goals: Continue technical talks

Frequent meetups (informal as well!)

Twitter to be continued as information source

Discourse as documentation of decisions and possible interaction by other Mozillians if they don’t agree



Support Rust community



In the next few days we will open corresponding issues in the mozilla.ch participation repository to track this work.