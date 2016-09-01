Mozilla Switzerland Community Meetup 2017
On the 28th of January we, the Mozilla Switzerland, community held another community meetup to organize ourselves for the next few months in 2017.
We did a start/stop/continue analysis of our work in 2016. Here’s the result:
With that in mind, we came up with a few goals for the first half of the year. Since we all agreed on stopping to do unrealistic goals we focused on the most voted ones from above. Of course this doesn’t mean that we will only do those, so everyone is encouraged to also do their own initiatives and we will still have our monthly meetups to bring topics forward.
These are our goals for the first half of 2017. Our motto is: Complete goals and do more instead of running after goal completion and not succeed like we did in the past year.
- Owner: Marc and Michael
- This was a major concern during our community meetup. This goal is not fully defined and we will work together to phrase our scope accordingly. Also this goal definition is a “working draft”, therefore not perfectly phrased.
- Owner: Gion-Andri
- Hypothesis: Discussion happens between more than 2 persons
In the next few days we will open corresponding issues in the mozilla.ch participation repository to track this work.